Ukraine asks Australia for more weapons, aid

KYIV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga on Wednesday urged Australia to beef up its military support to help Kyiv’s armed forces fight off Russia’s advancing troops.

He was speaking at a press conference with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, who was on a visit to the country fighting off Russia’s invasion for almost three years.

Canberra has provided Kyiv with 120 Bushmaster armoured personal carriers, which are designed to withstand the impact of land mines and improvised explosive devices.

“The situation on the battlefield remains very difficult and the need to strengthen our troops remains extremely urgent. That is why today I have requested additional military support, including Australia’s famous Bushmasters and other weapons,” Sybiga said.

Wong said: “I have heard my friend’s requests for further assistance, and obviously, I will take those requests back to Australia.”

Ukraine has been struggling on the front lines against better-equipped Russian troops, now reinforced by North Korean soldiers.

Wong called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “coward” who had “sunk to new lows in inviting North Korea to cooperate”.

She announced Australia would contribute an additional $66 million in funding to the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development for Ukraine, as well as $10 million for Ukraine’s energy sector, devastated by systematic Russian bombardment.

Canberra’s top diplomat also said that the Australian embassy in Kyiv would reopen from next month.