AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine asks Australia for more weapons, aid

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2024 10:33pm

KYIV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga on Wednesday urged Australia to beef up its military support to help Kyiv’s armed forces fight off Russia’s advancing troops.

He was speaking at a press conference with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, who was on a visit to the country fighting off Russia’s invasion for almost three years.

Canberra has provided Kyiv with 120 Bushmaster armoured personal carriers, which are designed to withstand the impact of land mines and improvised explosive devices.

“The situation on the battlefield remains very difficult and the need to strengthen our troops remains extremely urgent. That is why today I have requested additional military support, including Australia’s famous Bushmasters and other weapons,” Sybiga said.

Biden announces $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine

Wong said: “I have heard my friend’s requests for further assistance, and obviously, I will take those requests back to Australia.”

Ukraine has been struggling on the front lines against better-equipped Russian troops, now reinforced by North Korean soldiers.

Wong called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “coward” who had “sunk to new lows in inviting North Korea to cooperate”.

She announced Australia would contribute an additional $66 million in funding to the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development for Ukraine, as well as $10 million for Ukraine’s energy sector, devastated by systematic Russian bombardment.

Canberra’s top diplomat also said that the Australian embassy in Kyiv would reopen from next month.

RUssia Ukraine war Ukrainian Foreign Minister Penny Wong Andriy Sybiga weapons aid to Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine asks Australia for more weapons, aid

PM Shehbaz orders action to combat human trafficking in wake of Greek boat tragedy

Aurangzeb optimistic about economic trajectory amid positive indicators

11 terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 plunges record 3,790 points on profit-taking

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Internet disruption: IT minister says national security top priority of government

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

China says wants ‘comprehensive solution’ to India border dispute

NA speaker says office open 24 hours, ‘ready to play role in govt, PTI talks’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Read more stories