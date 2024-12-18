US considers ban on China’s TP-Link over national security concerns, WSJ reports

US authorities are considering a ban on China’s TP-Link Technology Co over potential national security concerns after its home internet routers were linked to cyberattacks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In August two US lawmakers urged the Biden administration to probe the Chinese router-manufacturer and its affiliates over fears their Wifi routers could be used in cyber attacks against the US, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The Commerce, Defense, and Justice departments have opened separate probes into the company, with authorities targetting a ban on the sale of TP-Link routers in the US as early as next year, the report said.

An office of the Commerce Department has even subpoenaed the company while the Defense Department launched its investigation into Chinese-manufactured routers earlier this year, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last year, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency said TP-Link routers had a vulnerability that could be exploited to execute remote code.

China hopes new US administration makes ‘right choices’, foreign minister says

The US Commerce, Justice, Defense departments and TP-Link did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The move could be a result of mounting concerns that Beijing could exploit Chinese-origin routers and other equipment in cyber attacks on American governments and businesses.

The US, its allies and Microsoft, last year disclosed a Chinese government-linked hacking campaign dubbed Volt Typhoon. By taking control of privately owned routers, the attackers sought to hide subsequent attacks on American critical infrastructure.