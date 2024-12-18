AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US considers ban on China’s TP-Link over national security concerns, WSJ reports

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 05:09pm

US authorities are considering a ban on China’s TP-Link Technology Co over potential national security concerns after its home internet routers were linked to cyberattacks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In August two US lawmakers urged the Biden administration to probe the Chinese router-manufacturer and its affiliates over fears their Wifi routers could be used in cyber attacks against the US, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The Commerce, Defense, and Justice departments have opened separate probes into the company, with authorities targetting a ban on the sale of TP-Link routers in the US as early as next year, the report said.

An office of the Commerce Department has even subpoenaed the company while the Defense Department launched its investigation into Chinese-manufactured routers earlier this year, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last year, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency said TP-Link routers had a vulnerability that could be exploited to execute remote code.

China hopes new US administration makes ‘right choices’, foreign minister says

The US Commerce, Justice, Defense departments and TP-Link did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The move could be a result of mounting concerns that Beijing could exploit Chinese-origin routers and other equipment in cyber attacks on American governments and businesses.

The US, its allies and Microsoft, last year disclosed a Chinese government-linked hacking campaign dubbed Volt Typhoon. By taking control of privately owned routers, the attackers sought to hide subsequent attacks on American critical infrastructure.

US cyberattacks WSJ TP Link

Comments

200 characters

US considers ban on China’s TP-Link over national security concerns, WSJ reports

Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 plunges record 3,790 points on profit-taking

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Internet disruption: IT minister says national security top priority of government

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders action to combat human trafficking in wake of Greek boat tragedy

NA speaker says office open 24 hours, ‘ready to play role in govt, PTI talks’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people

Attock Cement’s parent company considering options including potential sale

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories