AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa call on uncapped Bosch for Pakistan Test series

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 04:40pm

South Africa have called on uncapped all-rounder and Corbin Bosch for the crucial two-Test home series against Pakistan that starts in Pretoria on Dec. 26, but will offer injured Wiaan Mulder time to prove his fitness.

All-rounder Mulder missed the second Test win over Sri Lanka earlier this month with a fractured middle finger, having been a key part of the South Africa side hoping to seal a place in the ICC’s World Test Championship final with a win over Pakistan.

South Africa, who currently top the table, need victory in one of the two matches in the series to book a place at the Lord’s final in June next year, with the second fixture starting in Cape Town on Jan. 3.

Coach Shukri Conrad has named an expanded 16-player squad for the Pakistan games to cover for Mulder, with uncapped 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka also part of the selection.

With Champions Trophy looming, Pakistan rest Shaheen Afridi for South Africa Tests

“We have added Corbin to the mix. His all-round ability with both bat and ball adds depth and his pace brings an extra bite to our attack, so we’re excited to see him make that step up to Test cricket,” Conrad said.

Corbin, 30, is the son of former seamer Tertius Bosch, who played in South Africa’s first Test back in international cricket against the West Indies in 1992. That was his only cap before he died from Guillain–Barre syndrome aged 33 in 2000.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj has also been selected despite pulling out of the first one-day international against Pakistan on Tuesday with an acute groin strain.

Senuran Muthusamy is the only other specialist spinner in the squad for the Centurion Park Test on a wicket that is likely to favour the seamers.

“We are keeping a close eye on Kesh (Maharaj) and hope his injury is not too serious,” Conrad said.

South Africa squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

South Africa vs Pakistan Test

Comments

200 characters

South Africa call on uncapped Bosch for Pakistan Test series

Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 plunges record 3,790 points on profit-taking

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Internet disruption: IT minister says national security top priority of government

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders action to combat human trafficking in wake of Greek boat tragedy

NA speaker says office open 24 hours, ‘ready to play role in govt, PTI talks’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people

Attock Cement’s parent company considering options including potential sale

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories