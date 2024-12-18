AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 212.25 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (2.16%)
BOP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.36%)
DCL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
DFML 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.56%)
DGKC 100.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.02%)
FCCL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.03%)
FFBL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-5.13%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.42%)
HUBC 135.39 Decreased By ▼ -4.04 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.69%)
KOSM 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.23%)
MLCF 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.76%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 222.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.3%)
PAEL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.81%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.99%)
PPL 200.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.7%)
PRL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.7%)
SEARL 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-5.71%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.7%)
TPLP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TREET 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.46%)
TRG 59.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.18%)
UNITY 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.91%)
BR100 12,075 Decreased By -223.6 (-1.82%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -919 (-2.36%)
KSE100 112,342 Decreased By -2519 (-2.19%)
KSE30 35,314 Decreased By -881.6 (-2.44%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scrambling to save energy, Tehran turns off highway lights

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2024 02:15pm

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have turned off lights illuminating Tehran’s highways, an official has told state media, as the country enacts numerous fuel-saving measures amid a biting cold snap.

In recent days, the Islamic republic has ordered schools and public offices shut across the country as it is forced to ration electricity, despite having one of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas.

Alireza Rezaei, vice president of Tehran’s electricity company, told official news agency IRNA that highway lights had been turned off over the last two months to conserve fuel.

“Currently, we have blackouts on urban highways,” Rezaei told IRNA on Tuesday, adding that street lights were still working.

Despite safety concerns, the highway blackouts will continue “as long as there is an energy imbalance” and until fuel consumption nationwide is “managed”, he said.

Iran’s traffic police on Saturday warned that the blackouts could “cause an exponential increase in the number of accidents”.

Authorities in Tehran have also reduced the opening hours of malls and shopping centres as of Tuesday to battle the severe shortages. According to state TV, 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces “experienced sub-zero degrees” overnight into Wednesday.

Energy giant Iran was the world’s seventh-largest producer of crude oil in 2022 and has the third-largest proven reserves behind Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Iran executes Jewish Iranian man in murder case

But Iran’s electricity grid suffers from a lack of investment in infrastructure, partly due to Western sanctions.

Soaring demand in winter has further burdened the national grid.

In July, authorities ordered the working hours to be halved for several days in government institutions to save energy, that time in the middle of a heat wave.

Fuel prices in Iran are among the world’s lowest, and a surprise increase in 2019 sparked protests by angry citizens.

India Saudi Arabia Tehran US Energy Information Administration Iranian authorities

Comments

200 characters

Scrambling to save energy, Tehran turns off highway lights

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

As bitcoin soars, luxury brands consider accepting crypto payments

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Interest rate cut to help stimulate economic growth: PM

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Read more stories