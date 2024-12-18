AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler win The Showdown over LIV duo

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 12:51pm

The PGA Tour got the best of LIV Golf during a high-stakes duel in the desert as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Scottie Scheffler teamed to earn 2 1/2 points and win “The Showdown” over Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Playing three different 2-on-2 competitions of six holes apiece, with the final 10 holes under temporary lights, the PGA Tour duo won the opening best-ball competition after just four holes and also came out on top during the alternate-shot competition over holes 7-12.

In singles competition over the final six holes, Scheffler secured the decisive half-point by going up two holes on Koepka with two to play.

With four total points available – two in singles play – 2 1/2 points were needed for the victory.

The final McIlroy/DeChambeau match was not played to completion.

As the rift thaws between the dueling tours, the competition at Shadow Creek Golf Club could end up being a precursor to a full-blown Ryder Cup-style match between the two tours played over an entire weekend.

Scottie Scheffler, Schauffele and McIlroy up for PGA Player of the Year

McIlroy’s hot start helped the PGA Tour team earn a point in the best-ball competition. McIlroy opened with birdies on medium-range putts to win the first two holes.

He then clinched the point in the opening session with a 50-foot putt, while DeChambeau missed a short putt to tie.

In the alternate-shot competition over the middle six holes, a DeChambeau missed putt gave McIlroy and Scheffler the ninth hole, and a McIlroy 4-footer at No. 12 clinched the session for a 2-0 lead.

The LIV Golf team did not win a hole until No. 11.

While DeChambeau struggled with his putter all day, it was a pair of stray drives at No. 16 for both DeChambeau and Koepka that spelled doom.

Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, clinched the match with a birdie at 16, while Koepka missed a birdie putt to tie the singles match.

McIlroy and Scheffler shared $10 million for the victory, with the sum paid in cryptocurrency.

