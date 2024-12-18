AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 212.00 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.04%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.36%)
DCL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
DFML 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.8%)
DGKC 99.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.08 (-3.94%)
FCCL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.61%)
FFBL 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-5.01%)
FFL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.77%)
HUBC 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.69%)
KOSM 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.25%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.28%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 222.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.09%)
PAEL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.99%)
PPL 200.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-2.62%)
PRL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.61%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.7%)
SEARL 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-5.21%)
TELE 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
TOMCL 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.33%)
TPLP 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.53%)
TREET 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.27%)
TRG 59.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.53%)
UNITY 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.91%)
BR100 12,039 Decreased By -259.9 (-2.11%)
BR30 37,793 Decreased By -1084 (-2.79%)
KSE100 112,475 Decreased By -2385.9 (-2.08%)
KSE30 35,384 Decreased By -811.7 (-2.24%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ wary of renewed US oil output rise under Trump, sources say

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 12:32pm

LONDON: OPEC+ is wary of a renewed rise in US oil output when Donald Trump returns to the White House, delegates from the group said, because more US oil would further erode OPEC+ market share and hamper the producer group’s efforts to support prices.

OPEC+ pumps about half of the world’s oil and earlier this month delayed a plan to raise output until April.

The group extended some of its supply cuts until the end of 2026 due to weak demand and booming production from the US and some other non-OPEC+ producers.

OPEC has a history of under-estimating US output gains going back to the start of the shale oil boom, which has seen the United States become the world’s top oil producer.

The United States now pumps a fifth of world supply. Some delegates are more bullish now on US oil and say the reason behind this is Trump.

Following an election centred on the economy and the cost of living, Trump’s transition team put together a wide-ranging package to deregulate the energy sector.

“I think a return of Trump is good news for the oil industry, with possibly less stringent environmental policies,” a delegate from a US ally OPEC+ member said.

“But we may see higher production in the United States, which is not good for us.”

OPEC again cuts 2024, 2025 oil demand growth forecasts

Vienna-based OPEC didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A further rise in US output would hinder plans by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia to start raising output from April 2025 without risking a drop in prices.

A drop in prices would hurt OPEC+ countries who rely on oil revenues.

The US president-elect wants to raise output but for different reasons, having campaigned on promises to bring down energy prices and inflation.

“This is a potentially difficult dynamic for both sides,” said Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at Energy Aspects.

“OPEC+ has faced a big challenge from rising US production, which has reduced the group’s influence.”

US output to rise in 2025

OPEC+ is holding back 5.85 million barrels per day of output capacity after a series of cuts since 2022.

In the 2022-2024 period, total US oil output has risen 11% to 21.6 million bpd according to OPEC’s own figures. Only 11 years ago, the United States pumped about 10 million bpd.

OPEC+’s output is equal to 48% of world supply, the lowest since it was formed in 2016 with a market share of over 55%, according to Reuters calculations based on International Energy Agency figures.

OPEC+ decisions to reduce output in 2016 and 2020 helped the US shale industry and made it a leading exporter, said Igor Sechin, the head of Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft , earlier this month.

Another OPEC+ source said Trump’s policies could support oil demand, which would benefit the producer group, although the prospect of higher US oil supply is a concern.

“The main threat to OPEC+ is increasing US oil production under Trump, reducing the country’s dependence on imported oil and increasing exports,” the source said.

In a report last week, OPEC predicted total US supply will rise by 2.3% next year and also cut its forecast for global oil demand growth again.

“They are acknowledging that the US will be taking a bigger piece of the pie,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB.

The IEA sees US output rising by 3.5% next year, faster than OPEC.

Some industry executives and analysts aren’t convinced that US supply could increase substantially under Trump.

Shale producers are focused on their economics, known as capital discipline, and are expected to only increase output if it will be profitable, according to the head of Exxon’s upstream division.

This scenario becomes less likely if prices drop. New oilfields take years to develop, so Trump’s pledges for permits to drill in new places aren’t likely to yield new barrels any time soon.

“The US has no spare capacity,” said Bob McNally, president at Rapidan Energy Group and former White House official.

“How much the US will drill depends more on decisions made in Vienna than in Washington.”

OPEC+ OPEC US President elect Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

OPEC+ wary of renewed US oil output rise under Trump, sources say

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

As bitcoin soars, luxury brands consider accepting crypto payments

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Interest rate cut to help stimulate economic growth: PM

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Read more stories