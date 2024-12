HANOI: Vietnam’s State Treasury raised 829 billion ($32.6 million) in a government bond auction on Wednesday, the lowest volume recorded this year and down from the $68.6 million raised last week.

The uptake was also lower, a filing to the Hanoi Stock Exchange showed, with 9.2% of the offer sold compared with 19.3% at last week’s auction.