AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 213.25 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (2.64%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.39%)
CNERGY 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.67%)
DCL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DFML 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
DGKC 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
FCCL 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
FFBL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.67%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.01%)
KOSM 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-8.91%)
MLCF 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
NBP 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.26 (-9.84%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.38%)
PAEL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
PPL 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.42%)
PRL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.16%)
PTC 26.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-2.5%)
TELE 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TOMCL 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
TREET 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
TRG 60.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
UNITY 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.79%)
BR100 12,254 Decreased By -44.6 (-0.36%)
BR30 38,561 Decreased By -316.8 (-0.81%)
KSE100 113,876 Decreased By -984.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 35,867 Decreased By -328.8 (-0.91%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinian families sue State Department over US support for Israeli military

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 08:54am

WASHINGTON: Palestinian families sued the U.S. State Department on Tuesday over Washington’s support for Israel’s military amid its war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis, a court filing showed.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia alleged that the State Department under Secretary of State Antony Blinken has deliberately circumvented a U.S. human rights law to continue funding and supporting Israeli military units accused of atrocities in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Leahy Laws prohibit providing U.S. military assistance to individuals or security force units that commit gross violations of human rights and have not been brought to justice.

Both South Africa at the World Court and Amnesty International have accused Israel of committing genocide and war crimes. Israel has denied the charges.

Washington faces criticism from human rights groups for maintaining its support for Israel with no major policy changes.

“The State Department’s calculated failure to apply the Leahy Law is particularly shocking in the face of the unprecedented escalation of Israeli gross violations of human rights since the Gaza War erupted on October 7, 2023,” the lawsuit said.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed over 45,000 people, according to the local health ministry. Israel’s assault has also displaced nearly Gaza’s entire 2.3 million population and caused a hunger crisis.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7, 2023, when Palestinian Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Gaza ceasefire talk swirls as officials push for deal

The lawsuit was filed by five Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and the United States. The lead plaintiff was a Gaza teacher who has been displaced seven times in the current war and lost 20 family members, the lawsuit says.

The State Department declined to comment and referred reporters to the Justice Department, which had no immediate comment.

Gaza Antony Blinken Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli military U.S. State Department Israel Hamas war Gaza hospital Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Gaza hostage deal Gaza truce talks Israeli military strikes Gaza ceasfire Palestinian families sue

Comments

200 characters

Palestinian families sue State Department over US support for Israeli military

Stock rebound as KSE-100 crosses 116,000 amid economic optimism

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Read more stories