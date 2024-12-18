AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 213.51 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.76%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
CNERGY 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
DCL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DFML 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
DGKC 103.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
FCCL 36.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.99%)
FFBL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
HUBC 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-8.4%)
MLCF 47.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
NBP 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.21 (-9.77%)
OGDC 223.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.29%)
PAEL 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
PPL 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.66%)
PRL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.89%)
PTC 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
SEARL 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.3%)
TELE 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TOMCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
TREET 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.06%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.48%)
UNITY 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.32%)
BR100 12,288 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 38,561 Decreased By -316.8 (-0.81%)
KSE100 113,949 Decreased By -911.7 (-0.79%)
KSE30 35,886 Decreased By -310.4 (-0.86%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sammy appointed West Indies coach across all formats

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 07:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

West Indies have appointed former captain Daren Sammy as coach across all three formats of the game, handing him control of the test team from next year in addition to the one-day international and Twenty20 sides.

The current test coach, Andre Coley, will remain in charge for January’s series against Pakistan before moving into a high-performance role, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

“Daren Sammy has demonstrated exceptional leadership during his tenure with the white-ball teams,” said CWI President Kishore Shallow.

“His vision, dedication, and ability to inspire players make him the ideal candidate to lead across all formats.

Daren Sammy keen to nail down specific roles for Windies bowlers ahead of home World Cup

This appointment marks a bold and exciting step forward as we strive to elevate West Indies cricket to new heights.“

Sammy, the first St Lucian to play international cricket, captained West Indies to T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016 and took charge of the white-ball teams as coach in May 2023.

He will celebrate his 41st birthday on Friday.

West Indies are currently ranked fourth in the T20 world rankings, eighth in tests and 10th in one-day internationals.

The test team have endured a significant decline in fortunes since they were the most feared side in world cricket for a period from the late 1970s to the early 1990s.

The Caribbean islanders have won three of 15 tests since Coley took charge on an interim basis in December 2022, although that did include a notable victory over Australia in Brisbane earlier this year.

“We recognise and appreciate Andre’s efforts during his tenure, and look forward to him serving West Indies cricket in other meaningful capacities,” said the CWI’s director of cricket Miles Bascombe.

“We are confident that there will be a seamless transition from Andre to Daren for the test (team), both are professionals who have worked productively in the past.”

West Indies Daren Sammy Bangladesh vs west indies t20

Comments

200 characters

Sammy appointed West Indies coach across all formats

Stock rebound as KSE-100 crosses 116,000 amid economic optimism

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Read more stories