AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil dips on demand concerns as investors await Fed meeting

Reuters Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 09:12pm

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as Chinese economic data renewed demand concerns while investors remained cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.

Brent crude futures eased 78 cents to $73.13 a barrel by 1415 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 83 cents at $69.88.

Profit-taking after last week’s 6% rally and Monday’s batch of disappointing Chinese economic data weighed on prices, said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

On Monday, prices fell from multi-week highs on unexpected weakness in consumer spending data from China despite strength in industrial output.

Investors also moved into a holding pattern ahead of the Fed’s last policy meeting of the year on Tuesday and Wednesday, where it is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

The meeting will also shed light on how much further officials think they will cut rates over the next two years and whether the central bank will scale back easing in anticipation of higher inflation under the incoming Trump administration.

Oil prices fall on soft Chinese spending

Fed rate cut priced in

“A 25 basis point cut has already been priced in by the market, so any surprises (from the Fed meeting) may move the market,” said LSEG analyst Anh Pham.

Lower interest rates can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

The oil market for next year could be affected by growing supplies from countries outside the OPEC+ producer group, such as the United States and Brazil, in tandem with slowing demand, chiefly in China.

The International Energy Agency’s monthly report last week said that even with OPEC+ output cuts in place, there will be a supply overhang of 950,000 barrels per day (bpd) next year, representing almost 1% of world supply.

The European Commission, meanwhile, has announced a 15th package of EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including tougher measures against Chinese entities and more vessels from Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, clamping down on those not regulated or insured by conventional Western providers.

A group of Western countries will begin to check insurance documents of Russia’s shadow fleet in the English Channel, Danish straits, Gulf of Finland and the sound between Sweden and Denmark.

The new EU sanctions are unlikely to translate to any significant disruption because most flows no longer use Western services, said LSEG’s Pham.

Oil prices WTI Brent crude oil US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil Chinese economic data

Comments

200 characters

Oil dips on demand concerns as investors await Fed meeting

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 settles just below 115,000

Govt’s interest payments to decrease by Rs1.5tn in FY25 as policy rate comes down: SBP chief

Japan approves $9.91mn grant for KP’s flood-hit areas

Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 102.92 in November 2024

Khawaja Asif calls PTI’s decision to begin talks with govt ‘positive change’

Aid reaches clashes-hit Kurram district via air ambulance

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,100 in Pakistan

2 cops martyred in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Shangla

Read more stories