LHC CJ Aalia Neelum announces construction of judicial tower in provincial metropolis

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Tuesday announced construction of a judicial tower in the provincial metropolis to house all district courts under one roof.

She was speaking to a delegation of senior leaders of the legal fraternity including members Pakistan Bar Council Ahsan Bhoon, Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry, Tahir Nasarullah Warraich, Pir Masood Chishti, and Ishtiaq A Khan, Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Babar Waheed, President Lahore High Court Bar Association Asad Manzoor Butt and President Lahore Bar Association Munir Hussain Bhatti.

A press release issued by the LHC said the meeting was also attended by Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Khalid Ishaq and acting registrar of LHC Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan.

AGP Ishaq briefed the meeting about ongoing projects and funds allocated to the different district as well as tehsil bar associations of the province.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum also informed the delegation about progress on proposed construction of a judicial tower in the city that would house all courts in one place for the convenience of litigants and lawyers.

The Chief Justice stated that the initiative would not only provide a state-of-the-art infrastructure for the judiciary but also facilitate the litigants and lawyers by bringing all courts under one roof.

She also revealed that funds have been allocated for the establishment of bar rooms for female lawyers and day-care centers in various districts of Punjab including Dunyapur and Jund (Attock).

The Chief Justice emphasized that the provision of speedy and quality justice is the top priority of the LHC. She said lawyers play a crucial role in strengthening the justice system and ensuring its effectiveness.

She expressed her commitment to work closely with the legal fraternity to address their concerns and improve the administration of justice.

The bar leaders lauded the initiatives taken by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and expressed gratitude for her efforts to address the problems faced by lawyers and litigants.

