KP launches 5 more mobile food testing labs

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched five more state-of-the-art mobile food testing laboratories on Tuesday to provide safe and healthy food items to the people of the province.

The launching ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House, Peshawar, with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, as chief guest.

Members of the provincial cabinet, members of provincial assembly, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Ikramullah Khan, senior officials of the Food Department, and representatives of international partner organizations also attended the ceremony.

During the briefing, it was told that these food testing laboratories would provide free of cost testing services for food items in the densely populated districts of the province adding that seven mobile food testing laboratories under the Halal Food Authority are already offering free food testing services at the divisional headquarters level.

It was further informed that ensuring the availability of healthy, clean, and adulteration-free food items is one of the key components of the Chief Minister’s 99-point Awami agenda. Apprising the participants, it was told that newly launched Mobile Food Testing Labs established at a cost of 90 million rupees, are equipped with modern tools, including milk analyzers, arsenic kits for water, refractometers, moisture analyzers, digital refractometers, PH meters, and TDS meters.

Through these laboratories, citizens will have access to free quality testing of milk, water, spices, tea, salt, honey, ice cream, juices, and 24 other food items at their doorsteps. These mobile food testing laboratories have the capability to conduct immediate tests of food items and provide instant results through thermal printers adding that reports and other relevant data from these inspections is instantly shared with high ups through an online dashboard. Additionally, these laboratories can also function as portable checkpoints.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister said the objective of increasing the number of mobile food testing laboratories is to eradicate food adulteration and ensure the provision of quality food to the public. The CM announced that by June next year, mobile food testing laboratories would be expanded to all districts of the province and later to the tehsil level. He highlighted that food adulteration is a serious issue and strict measures will be taken for its effective prevention. He lamented that despite being Muslims, people engage in food adulteration, whereas Islamic teachings strictly prohibit such practices. He urged that as Muslims, we must reform ourselves and adhere strictly to Islamic teachings.

The Chief Minister further stated that the provincial government is committed to ensuring the provision of clean, safe, and adulteration-free food items to citizens. He praised the performance of the Halal Food Authority and emphasized enhancing the institution's capacity to further improve the food safety regime. He noted that the addition of five more mobile laboratories will help make the food safety system more effective and efficient. These laboratories will not only ensure the availability of clean and safe food but also prevent undue harassment of businesses.

The Chief Minister instructed that the static food testing laboratory in Peshawar be made operational within one month and assured that the provincial government would provide all necessary resources for this purpose. Once this laboratory becomes operational, all food items in the province will be registered, and no food items will be sold without registration and a NOC from the food testing lab.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the regularization of contract employees of the Halal Food Authority. Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru also addressed the ceremony.

