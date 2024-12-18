Govt relaxes winter dress code for school students

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced a major relief for school students and their parents across the province, relaxing the dress code for the winter season.

On directives of Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, the Directorate of Private Institutions issued a letter to schools management, directing them to allow students to wear any warm clothing during the winter season.

The letter permitted the students to wear private winter apparel as earlier, they were only allowed to don warm clothing in accordance with the dress code established by the school administration.

The Sindh Education Department instructed schools to take measures to protect children’s health during the cold weather.

In a circular, the department has advised schools to permit students to wear warm clothes of their ease, ensuring their comfort and well-being during the winter months.

Earlier, the Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) announced winter vacations for schools across the province.

Schools in the plain areas will remain closed from December 22 to December 31, while in the hilly regions they will be closed from December 22 until February 28.

In Balochistan, winter vacations have commenced, with schools, colleges, and universities in cold regions, including Quetta, remaining closed until February 28. For warmer areas of the province, a 10-day winter vacation has been scheduled from January 1 to January 10.

The decision has been made to ensure the safety and comfort of students and staff during the winter season.