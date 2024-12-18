AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
Central control room set up to monitor Suthra Punjab

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 08:36am

LAHORE: The Punjab Local Government Department has set up a central control room in the provincial civil secretariat to monitor the Suthra Punjab.

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq on Tuesday visited the control room and issued necessary instructions. Later, he held a meeting with the CEOs of waste management companies through a video link; Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian and Special Secretary Asia Gul were also present.

On this occasion, the Minister urged the CEOs to regularly submit performance reports to the control room. He reiterated his determination that the goals set by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for cleanliness in the province would be achieved. He also directed the CEOs of, the district administrations and contractors to take effective steps to remove all complications within three months. “A four-tier system of monitoring contractors has been devised, as control rooms have been set up at tehsil, district, divisional and provincial levels,” he added.

He emphasised that there was a need to pay more attention to sanitation mechanisms in villages where the sanitation system has been introduced at the government level for the first time. He warned that action would be taken if immediate action was not taken on citizens’ complaints. “Artificial Intelligence should be used to monitor staff cleanliness,” he added.

He stressed that cooperation with the contractors should be ensured to achieve the goals.

On this occasion, the Secretary directed all the CEOs to keep the dashboard updated and added that funds have been released for the initial phase of the Suthra Punjab programme.

