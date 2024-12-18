KP flood relief: Japan grants $9.91m aid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan signed $ 9.91 million grant-in-aid project aimed at improving the maternal and child health equipment in the flood-affected and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A signing ceremony for the grant agreement, exchange of notes and record of discussion between the governments of Pakistan and Japan regarding Japanese grant-in-aid project was held in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, here on Tuesday.

Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed the project from Pakistan’s side after the approval of Federal Minister Ahad Cheema and Takano Shuichi, Charge d’ Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Pakistan, signed it on the behalf of Japanese Government.

The Government of Japan has approved grant amounting to JPY 1.503 billion (USD 9.91 million) for the said grant-in-aid project through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project aims to strengthen the diagnostic and treatment systems in the flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Japanese grant will help to improve the regional referral system through provision of medical equipment necessary to provide maternal and child health as well as medical services for high-risk pregnant women and newborns.

Niaz said that the government is grateful to the Japanese government for this project and is also determined to improve the mother and child healthcare in flood-affected and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Niaz appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation to ensure successful implementation of the project and for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024