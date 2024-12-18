AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 213.51 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.76%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
CNERGY 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
DCL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DFML 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
DGKC 103.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
FCCL 36.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.99%)
FFBL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
HUBC 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-8.4%)
MLCF 47.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
NBP 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.21 (-9.77%)
OGDC 223.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.29%)
PAEL 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
PPL 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.66%)
PRL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.89%)
PTC 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
SEARL 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.3%)
TELE 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TOMCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
TREET 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.06%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.48%)
UNITY 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.32%)
BR100 12,288 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 38,561 Decreased By -316.8 (-0.81%)
KSE100 113,949 Decreased By -911.7 (-0.79%)
KSE30 35,886 Decreased By -310.4 (-0.86%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-18

KP flood relief: Japan grants $9.91m aid

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 08:53am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan signed $ 9.91 million grant-in-aid project aimed at improving the maternal and child health equipment in the flood-affected and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A signing ceremony for the grant agreement, exchange of notes and record of discussion between the governments of Pakistan and Japan regarding Japanese grant-in-aid project was held in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, here on Tuesday.

Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed the project from Pakistan’s side after the approval of Federal Minister Ahad Cheema and Takano Shuichi, Charge d’ Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Pakistan, signed it on the behalf of Japanese Government.

The Government of Japan has approved grant amounting to JPY 1.503 billion (USD 9.91 million) for the said grant-in-aid project through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project aims to strengthen the diagnostic and treatment systems in the flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Japanese grant will help to improve the regional referral system through provision of medical equipment necessary to provide maternal and child health as well as medical services for high-risk pregnant women and newborns.

Niaz said that the government is grateful to the Japanese government for this project and is also determined to improve the mother and child healthcare in flood-affected and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Niaz appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation to ensure successful implementation of the project and for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan and Japan floods in KP flood aid KP flood relief Japan aid

Comments

200 characters

KP flood relief: Japan grants $9.91m aid

Stock rebound as KSE-100 crosses 116,000 amid economic optimism

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Read more stories