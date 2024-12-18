AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-18

Banks, oil stocks knock European shares to two-week lows

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

FRANKFURT: Europe’s STOXX 600 fell to two-week lows on Tuesday, pressured by losses in energy and bank stocks, as investors awaited a slew of major central bank decisions later in the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.4% lower, its lowest closing level since Dec. 2.

The oil and gas index dropped 1.3% to its lowest level in 17 months as crude prices slid after economic data from China renewed demand concerns.

European banks were another drag, down 1.8% with Spanish lenders such as Santander and Sabadell at the forefront of losses. The broader Spanish benchmark dropped 1.6%.

While the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver a 25-basis-point interest rate cut on Wednesday, the focus will be the pace of easing next year as the US economy appears to be on a steady footing. The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England’s rate announcements are due on Thursday.

“The (Fed’s) statement and press conference will be very important to watch; note that last meeting, the Fed removed forward guidance and turned data dependent,” said Naomi Fink, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management.

Weighing on global stocks, the 10-year US Treasury yield, the benchmark for global borrowing costs,, touched its highest in more than three weeks. It was last at 4.3790%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.8% as the pound climbed after data showed British pay rose by more than expected in the three months to October, prompting investors to further rein in bets on rate cuts next year.

Traders expect the BoE to stay on hold on Thursday.

Ranjiv Mann, senior fixed income portfolio manager at AllianzGI, expects the central bank to “signal its desire to resume rate cuts in early 2025 given emerging downside growth risks for the UK economy.” Meanwhile, German business morale worsened more than expected in December, a survey from the Ifo Institute showed.

A separate survey released by the ZEW institute, however, showed investors were more optimistic, largely pinning their hopes on a change in government following the upcoming Feb. 23 election.

Sanofi gained 3.3% after the French drugmaker and Teva Pharmaceuticals said that their drug, duvakitug, met the main goals in a mid-stage trial when tested in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Britain’s Bunzl fell 5.7% after the business supplies distributor said stickier than anticipated deflation will have a slight impact on its annual profit, especially in its Continental Europe division.

European stocks STOXX Europe 600 European stocks index

Comments

200 characters

Banks, oil stocks knock European shares to two-week lows

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Fazl urges govt to notify madrassa bill immediately

Talks on ‘Digital Nation Bill’ inconclusive

Read more stories