AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Markets Print 2024-12-18

Nikkei reverses course to close lower

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average gave up early gains on Tuesday to close lower as caution prevailed ahead of central bank policy decisions in the US and Japan, with chip company Advantest weighing the most on the benchmark index.

The Nikkei closed 0.24% lower at 39,364.68. It had risen as much as 0.86% earlier in the session, supported by the Nasdaq’s gains overnight.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, whose shares tend to move along with artificial intelligence-related chip makers, fell 9.3%.

“The Nikkei tracked US technology shares higher earlier in the session, but the momentum was not strong enough as investors were cautious ahead of policy decisions in Japan and the US,” said Kentaro Hayashi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“And with the declines in Advantest, the index reversed its course.” The broader Topix fell 0.37% to 2,728.2.

The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday and the S&P 500 also rose as investors gauged the latest economic data while looking toward the Federal Reserve’s final policy announcement of the year later in the week to gauge the path of interest rates.

The Fed is set to conclude its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with markets pricing in a 95.4% chance for a cut of 25 basis points (bps), according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

The Bank of Japan will announce its policy decision on Thursday and a majority of economists expect it to hold rates steady at 0.25%. Swap rates indicated a 21.7% chance of a 25-basis-point hike.

SoftBank Group rose 4.42% after US President-elect Donald Trump said the technology start-up investor would invest $100 billion in the US over the next four years.

