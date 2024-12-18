Polio teams’ security beefed up

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the police and administration to make foolproof arrangements for the security of polio workers busy in the ongoing vaccination campaign in the province.

She said, “It is the responsibility of the government to ensure security of the workers participating in jihad against polio.” She paid tribute to the services of all polio workers and urged them to work harder for the discharge of their duties. She made an appeal to the public to fully cooperate with the polio workers.

The Chief Minister noted, “Anti-polio vaccination is very important to save children from lifelong disability. It is our resolve to make Punjab completely polio-free. It is necessary to ensure an effective vaccination campaign at all entry points of the province.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Anti-polio vaccination of children travelling at railway stations and bus stands should also be ensured. The anti-polio vaccination campaign should be monitored thoroughly in different cities of the province.”

She said, “Cold-chain transportation should be ensured as per SOPs during the ongoing vaccination campaign in all districts. Comprehensive and effective planning is necessary to eliminate environmental samples of poliovirus.”

She underscored, “Special camps have been set up for anti-polio vaccination in hospitals and prominent places in other cities including Lahore.”

