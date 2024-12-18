AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 214.00 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (3%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.09%)
CNERGY 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.54%)
DCL 9.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.41%)
DGKC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.52%)
FCCL 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.51%)
FFBL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
HUBC 138.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KOSM 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-7.63%)
MLCF 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.57%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-9.16%)
OGDC 224.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.83%)
PAEL 38.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.5%)
PIBTL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
PPL 205.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.18%)
PRL 39.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PTC 26.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 108.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TOMCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
TREET 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TRG 60.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
UNITY 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.05%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.72%)
BR100 12,288 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 38,737 Decreased By -140.2 (-0.36%)
KSE100 114,208 Decreased By -653.1 (-0.57%)
KSE30 35,983 Decreased By -212.8 (-0.59%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-18

Polio teams’ security beefed up

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 09:05am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the police and administration to make foolproof arrangements for the security of polio workers busy in the ongoing vaccination campaign in the province.

She said, “It is the responsibility of the government to ensure security of the workers participating in jihad against polio.” She paid tribute to the services of all polio workers and urged them to work harder for the discharge of their duties. She made an appeal to the public to fully cooperate with the polio workers.

The Chief Minister noted, “Anti-polio vaccination is very important to save children from lifelong disability. It is our resolve to make Punjab completely polio-free. It is necessary to ensure an effective vaccination campaign at all entry points of the province.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Anti-polio vaccination of children travelling at railway stations and bus stands should also be ensured. The anti-polio vaccination campaign should be monitored thoroughly in different cities of the province.”

She said, “Cold-chain transportation should be ensured as per SOPs during the ongoing vaccination campaign in all districts. Comprehensive and effective planning is necessary to eliminate environmental samples of poliovirus.”

She underscored, “Special camps have been set up for anti-polio vaccination in hospitals and prominent places in other cities including Lahore.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab anti polio drive polio team

Comments

200 characters

Polio teams’ security beefed up

Stock rebound as KSE-100 crosses 116,000 amid economic optimism

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Read more stories