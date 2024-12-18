AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 213.51 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.76%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
CNERGY 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
DCL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DFML 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.23%)
FCCL 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.13%)
FFBL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
FFL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.47%)
HUBC 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
KEL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
KOSM 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.76%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.47%)
NBP 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -6.86 (-9.3%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.38%)
PAEL 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
PIBTL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
PPL 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.66%)
PRL 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.51%)
PTC 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
SEARL 107.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.34%)
TELE 9.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TPLP 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TREET 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
TRG 60.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.46%)
UNITY 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.79%)
BR100 12,288 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 38,737 Decreased By -140.2 (-0.36%)
KSE100 114,093 Decreased By -767.2 (-0.67%)
KSE30 35,936 Decreased By -260 (-0.72%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-18

Delegation of Chinese cos meets Qasim Naveed

Recorder Report Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 08:27am

KARACHI: A delegation of senior officials of 5 major Chinese companies today met with Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar at the Sindh Economic Zone Management Company office in Karachi.

In the meeting held on this occasion, Chinese companies expressed interest in investing in projects worth one billion dollars in Sindh in their respective sectors and said that they are interested in to set up manufacturing plants for their products in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone.

In the meeting, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar briefed the Chinese delegation in detail about the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, Karachi Marble City and the proposed economic zone at Ganju Takkar on Hyderabad Tando Adam Road and said that there are attractive investment opportunities in Sindh in various sectors especially in industrial and agricultural sectors. He said that the Sindh government is also promoting investment under public-private partnership.

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh assured the Chinese companies of providing all necessary facilities for investment in the province.

Secretary Investment Sindh Raja Khurram Shahzad Umar, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company Abdul Azeem Uqaili and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Chinese companies SACM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Dhabeji Special Economic Zone SEZMC

Comments

200 characters

Delegation of Chinese cos meets Qasim Naveed

Stock rebound as KSE-100 crosses 116,000 amid economic optimism

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Read more stories