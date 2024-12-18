Qatar National Day: Message from H.E. Nayef Shahein R. M Al-Sulaiti, Consul General of the State of Qatar in Karachi

On the auspicious occasion of anniversary of the National Day of the State of Qatar I hereby extend my felicitations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani Emir of the State of Qatar and His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani. and the entire nation of Qatar.

At the outset I avail this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the generous hospitality and assistance afforded to us by the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The brotherly countries of Qatar and Pakistan have long enjoyed cordial ties premised on common faith, aspirations and an intertwined national narrative. This enduring friendship is reflected on ground by back and forth visits of the two countries leadership (Civilian &defence), highly level delegation and the ever-expanding trade volume.

The Anniversary of the National Day of the State of Qatar is an embodiment of ideals and visionary aspirations that the country was founded on and Qatar has realized this vision by undertaking wide ranging reforms and ultimately succeeded in achieving the highest level of development. It commemorates the founder of the State of Qatar who succeeded in running the affairs of the country with the support of the Qatari people, consolidating the national rule under his leadership. Our iconic past and present leaders have ushered in an era of unparalleled prosperity and stability making the state at the forefront of economic and human development and scientific advancement, along with being an ardent advocate of global education.

Likewise, Pakistan is a state that exemplifies the apt saying of rise like a phoenix from the ashes, it has defied all expectations of its detractors by triumphing over all adversaries and this is due to the unrelenting strength and resilience of its people, which is praiseworthy. many countries have sought to emulate this country’s economic model where projections indicate a forgone conclusion of impressive growth and development.

In conclusion I am confident that the unique bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar will even flourish further with strong ties of brotherhood.

