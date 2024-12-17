AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky calls on allies to ‘urgently strengthen Ukraine’ on battlefield

AFP Published 17 Dec, 2024 09:34pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk shake hands at the end of their press conference in Lviv, on December 17, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk shake hands at the end of their press conference in Lviv, on December 17, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP

LVIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday pleaded with other countries to “urgently” send more aid for Kyiv’s troops, struggling against better-equipped Russian forces on several parts of the front.

He was meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, ahead of a meeting in Brussels with NATO chief Mark Rutte and several European leaders.

Zelensky said the leaders would discuss “how to urgently strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield, politically, and geopolitically” in Brussels.

Ukrainian troops, outmanned and exhausted, are struggling in the eastern Donetsk region.

Russia on Tuesday claimed the capture of a new village in the region, near the resource-rich hub of Kurakhove, which Moscow is also on the brink of capturing.

Ukraine destroys 56 Russian drones in overnight strike, air force says

The Ukrainian army is also on the back foot in Russia’s Kursk region, where Russian troops have for three days “been conducting intensive offensive operations,” Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said.

Ukraine had been occupying parts of the Kursk region since August when it launched a shock cross-border incursion to seize Russian territory.

Both sides are seeking to strengthen their position on the battlefield ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump has boasted he would seek a quick end to the conflict, raising fears he would force Kyiv into a deal on Moscow’s terms.

“After President Trump’s inauguration, efforts to stop the war will obviously be intensified,” Zelensky said.

“And we all in Europe need not just a pause… we need real peace. The most important thing is that this is the kind of peace that can be achieved through strength,” he added.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk said Ukraine had “no reason to yield” to Russia in any potential peace talks.

Poland, a NATO member, is a staunch backer of neighbouring Ukraine and serves as a crucial logistics hub for Western military aid to Kyiv.

“We will above all make sure that none of these talks will lead to unfair decisions,” Tusk promised.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine conflict Russian forces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Donald Tusk

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky calls on allies to ‘urgently strengthen Ukraine’ on battlefield

Pakistan records massive $729mn current account surplus in November 2024

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 settles just below 115,000

Govt’s interest payments to decrease by Rs1.5tn in FY25 as policy rate comes down: SBP chief

Japan approves $9.91mn grant for KP’s flood-hit areas

Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 102.92 in November 2024

US Fed begins final 2024 rate meeting with cut expected

Sindh govt announces 11-day winter vacation for schools, colleges

Khawaja Asif calls PTI’s decision to begin talks with govt ‘positive change’

Aid reaches clashes-hit Kurram district via air ambulance

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Read more stories