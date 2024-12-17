AGL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.09%)
Pakistan

2 cops martyred in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Shangla

BR Web Desk Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 03:25pm

At least two cops were martyred while three others injured on Tuesday when terrorists attacked a police checkpost in the Gunangar area of Shangla district’s Chakesar Tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aaj News reported.

The injured police personnel were moved to the district headquarters hospital in Battagram, while police cordoned off the area and began a search.

Pakistan has seen an increase in terrorist attacks since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021, with the Pakistani chapter of the movement carrying out attacks mostly targeting security forces.

On Monday, a police officer guarding polio vaccinators was killed after unidentified men opened fire, police said.

“The attack resulted in the death of the police officer at the scene, while one polio worker was injured,” a senior police official told AFP.

The police officer was travelling with two vaccinators when they were attacked by motorcyclists.

Pakistan terrorists attack Shangla Policeman martyred

