Josh Hazlewood likely to miss rest of Australia-India series

BRISBANE: Australia pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the rest of the India Test series after injuring his right calf during his warm-up before play in Brisbane Tuesday.

Hazlewood, who missed the second Test in Adelaide with a side strain, reported a calf issue before play Tuesday on the fourth day of the third Test, then bowled just one over before leaving the field.

“Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right-sided calf strain which will prevent him from playing any further part in the Test match against India in Brisbane,” a Cricket Australia statement said.

“He sustained the injury during the warm-up this morning and after bowling one over was unable to continue.

“He is likely to miss the remainder of the Test series. A squad replacement will be made in due course.”

The fourth Test begins in Melbourne on December 26 with the fifth and final Test in Sydney from January 3.