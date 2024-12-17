AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.84%)
Sports

Josh Hazlewood likely to miss rest of Australia-India series

AFP Published 17 Dec, 2024 01:02pm

BRISBANE: Australia pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the rest of the India Test series after injuring his right calf during his warm-up before play in Brisbane Tuesday.

Hazlewood, who missed the second Test in Adelaide with a side strain, reported a calf issue before play Tuesday on the fourth day of the third Test, then bowled just one over before leaving the field.

“Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right-sided calf strain which will prevent him from playing any further part in the Test match against India in Brisbane,” a Cricket Australia statement said.

“He sustained the injury during the warm-up this morning and after bowling one over was unable to continue.

Josh Hazlewood returns for third Test against India, Boland out

“He is likely to miss the remainder of the Test series. A squad replacement will be made in due course.”

The fourth Test begins in Melbourne on December 26 with the fifth and final Test in Sydney from January 3.

Border Gavaskar trophy Brisbane Josh Hazlewood Cricket Australia INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST Australia India series

