AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 197.01 Increased By ▲ 7.07 (3.72%)
BOP 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
DCL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
DGKC 106.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.65%)
FCCL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.73%)
FFBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.77%)
FFL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUBC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.43%)
HUMNL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
KEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
MLCF 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.08%)
NBP 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
OGDC 231.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.68%)
PAEL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (7.66%)
PIBTL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 212.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.52%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 27.18 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.38%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TOMCL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.02%)
TREET 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
TRG 61.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.9%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
BR100 12,506 Increased By 159.3 (1.29%)
BR30 39,416 Increased By 316.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 116,398 Increased By 228.7 (0.2%)
KSE30 36,745 Increased By 85.8 (0.23%)
Dec 17, 2024
Markets

Australia, kiwi dollars in holding pattern; New Zealand updates budget

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 10:00am

SYDNEY: The Australian and kiwi dollars were in a holding pattern on Tuesday with their near-term fate dependent on the outlook for US interest rates, while a worsening budget bottom line in New Zealand came in as expected.

The Aussie was flat at $0.6369, having edged up 0.1% overnight.

It was still pinned near a one-year low of $0.6337, while resistance is heavy at $0.6430, $0.6471 and $0.6550.

The kiwi was little changed at $0.5786, after rising 0.4% overnight to move away from a one-year low of $0.5750.

Resistance is plentiful at $0.5817 and $0.5929.

New Zealand’s Treasury on Tuesday projected a bigger budget deficit for the current year, with rising unemployment and a slower improvement to the economy meaning it would not be able to return to surplus within the next five years.

“Broadly, the government is doing what they said they would: keeping spending growth contained in the pursuit of long-overdue fiscal consolidation,” said analysts at ANZ.

“Implications for monetary policy appear minimal. Fiscal policy is still expansionary, and things haven’t changed much since May’s budget.”

Australia, NZ dollars gloomy as markets ponder US rate outlook

The key risk event this week is the Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday.

The US central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points to a new range of 4.25% to 4.50%, but more importantly will be any guidance on future easing. Futures imply just two rate cuts for all of 2025.

In Australia, a survey from Westpac showed that consumer sentiment took a step back in December as concerns about the economic outlook outweighed an improvement in people’s own finances.

Local bond yields fell on Tuesday.

The three-year government bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 3.845%, after rising for four straight sessions.

Ten-year yields dipped 2 bps to 4.301%.

