Business & Finance Print 2024-12-17

Trump, SoftBank CEO announce $100bn US investment

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

PALM BEACH (Florida): President-elect Donald Trump, with SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son at his side, announced on Monday that SoftBank would invest $100 billion in the US over the next four years in what would be a boost to the US economy.

Trump said in his joint appearance with Son that the investment would create 100,000 jobs focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and related infrastructure, with the money to be deployed before the end of Trump’s term.

Trump said the investment was evidence of “monumental confidence in America’s future.” He playfully encouraged Son to make the investment $200 billion. Son chuckled and said that he would try.

The $100 billion pledge, made at a flag-bedecked event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, fits in with Trump’s vow to bolster the US economy and reduce the impact of inflation on Americans during his second term, which begins on Jan. 20.

Trump called Son “one of the most accomplished business leaders of our time.”

The Monday announcement echoes a similar pledge Son made with then-President-elect Trump in December 2016 at Trump Tower, when Son said he would spend $50 billion and create 50,000 jobs.

While that money was eventually spent, it is unclear whether those jobs were created.It is unclear how SoftBank plans to fund the new investment. As of Sept. 30, SoftBank had about $29 billion in cash and cash equivalents, according to its most recent earnings report.

The funding could come from various sources controlled by SoftBank, including the Vision Fund, capital projects or chipmaker Arm Holdings, CNBC said.

Son has been a strong proponent of the potential for AI and has been pushing to expand SoftBank’s exposure to the sector, taking a stake in OpenAI and acquiring chip startup Graphcore.

In October, Son reiterated his belief in the coming of artificial super intelligence, saying it would require hundreds of billions of dollars of investment to realise.

Son said at the time he was saving up funds “so I can make the next big move,” but did not provide any details.

