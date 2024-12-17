AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
1,064,639 business women are income tax return filers

Sohail Sarfraz Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: A total of 1,064,639 women engaged in businesses/women entrepreneurs in Pakistan are filers of income tax returns, whose names are appearing on the “Active Taxpayers List” of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

In tax period of 2023, this number of filers stood at 1,290,832 which decreased to 100,247 during tax period of 2024. In this connection, the FBR has issued “Active Women Taxpayers” data for tax period 2024.

The FBR data released on Monday revealed that the number of “Individual Active Women Taxpayers” declaring income from business activities stood at 138,841 during tax period 2023 which decreased to 100,247 in tax period of 2024. The highest number of women return filers fall under this category of individual taxpayers, whose names are appearing in the FBR’s ATL. The number of Active Taxpayers (Association of Persons) with 50 percent or more women members stood at 22,088.

The number of companies with 50 percent or more women directors increased from 20,671 in 2022 to 41,629 in tax period of 2024, the FBR data added.

The FBR stated that to support the efforts of the government to promote women entrepreneurship, the FBR is publishing the number of women owned business/women entrepreneurs that are active income taxpayers. The data will be published in following three categories and will be updated every six months:

(Category-I): Individual Active Taxpayers who have declared income for business including income subject to presumptive tax regime.

(Category-II): Number of Active Associations of Persons (AOPs) with 50% or more members. (Category-III): Number of companies with 50% or more women directors.

