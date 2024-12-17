AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
Dec 17, 2024

Zong holds customer experience event company-wide

Press Release Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: Zong, Pakistan’s leading digital and telecommunication service provider, held a customer experience event company-wide this week.

The event was a reflection of the dedication and commitment of employees, delivering high-quality experience to their customers, said a press release.

In Pakistan's fast-evolving digital landscape, customers demand more than standard solutions—they seek personalized experiences that cater to their unique needs. This event reinforced Zong’s mission to prioritize customer experience as a cornerstone of its culture. It brought together corporate customers, consumers, and Zong employees to engage with Zong’s portfolio of services, cutting-edge technologies, and enterprise solutions. As part of an outreach program, university faculty and students were invited to visit the displays of Zong’s Product Portfolio as well.

The event featured interactive showcasing of Zong’s state-of-the-art network infrastructure, digital technologies and products, value-added services, corporate and enterprise solutions, international business, etc. These displays demonstrated how Zong 4G leverages its People, Processes, Systems, and Technologies to deliver unmatched quality service.

This initiative is part of a larger company-wide effort to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction through a series of targeted activities. Zong 4G aims to ensure that every interaction, whether physical or digital, reinforces trust and satisfaction. The company is committed to enabling customers to enjoy its innovative products and reliable services with ease.

HuoJunli, CEO Zong, addressing the attendees, emphasized, “At Zong, we are not just providing telecommunication services; we are crafting experiences that make life easier, smarter, and more connected. Every decision we make, every product we design, and every service we offer is aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction, leading the way in shaping the future of customer experience in Pakistan.”

This event reaffirms Zong’s position as a best-in-class services provider committed to shaping the future of digital connectivity in Pakistan through unwavering customer focus and technological advancement.

