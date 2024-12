LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Monday granted post-arrest bail to TikToker Rajab Ali Butt in a case involving possession of an unlicensed rifle and a lion cub.

The police had registered a case against the TikToker for allegedly keeping a lion cub and an unlicensed rifle.

The police had arrested Butt, but later released him on personal surety on an undertaking of appearing before the concerned court.

