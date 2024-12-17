AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 6.56 (3.45%)
BOP 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
DGKC 106.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.59%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
FFBL 97.51 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.3%)
FFL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 133.49 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (3.62%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
KEL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
MLCF 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.46%)
NBP 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
OGDC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.6%)
PAEL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.06%)
PIBTL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 211.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.34%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TOMCL 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.89%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 61.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.05%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.56%)
BR100 12,501 Increased By 153.7 (1.24%)
BR30 39,323 Increased By 223.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 116,446 Increased By 276.4 (0.24%)
KSE30 36,753 Increased By 93.9 (0.26%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-17

Punjab to get French grant to combat air pollution

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2024 08:28am

LAHORE: French Ambassador HE Nicolas Galey and Chairman P&D Board, Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, signed a Declaration of Intent, reaffirming the French government’s commitment to combating air pollution and smog in Punjab through a €1.2 million grant

To address the pressing issue of air pollution and its direct connection with urban mobility and solid waste management, the Planning and Development Board, in collaboration with the French Development Agency (AFD), also organized an interactive workshop at the AKS Auditorium P&D Board Lahore.

The session was attended by senior officers of relevant departments, environmental experts, and stakeholders from various sectors. The workshop was a key part of the Inception Mission of AFD Pakistan, with participation from AIRPARIF and SYCTOM, two leading French entities specializing in air pollution control, urban mobility, and solid waste management. The mission, financed by the French Embassy, marks a significant step in strengthening the ongoing collaboration between the Government of Punjab and AFD under the FEXTE Air Pollution initiative.

The workshop aimed to share knowledge, explore innovative solutions, and strengthen Punjab’s technical capabilities to tackle the region’s air quality challenges.

The funding secured through this collaboration will expand the scope of the initiative, and French environmental experts will offer their full expertise to help reduce hazardous air pollutants in Punjab.

The collaborative effort under the FEXTE Air Pollution initiative reflects both countries’ determination to improve urban sustainability and create healthier, more livable cities. As the project progresses, stakeholders will continue to work together to implement effective, long-term solutions to the region’s environmental challenges.

Speaking at the session, the Chairman P&D Board, Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, emphasized the urgency of addressing air pollution and its multi-dimensional impact on public health, the environment, and the economy. He thanked the French Ambassador for his presence and commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship.

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey also highlighted the impact of climate change and expressed his hopes for mutual understanding and further collaboration in the future.

Secretary P&D Board, Dr Asif Tufail, Economic Counsellor French Embassy, Laurent Chopiton, AFD South Asia Regional Director Yazid Bensaid, AFD Country Director Vincent Thevenot, CEO of the Urban Unit Omer Masud, AFD Urban Specialist Ahsan Paracha, DG of AIRPARIF Ms Karine Leger, Project Manager at Syctom Ms Nathalie Amiot, Assistant Chief of External Capital Assistance at P&D Board Omer Liquate Randhawa, and representatives from the urban unit, agriculture, transport, industries and reps of other concerned departments participated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab air pollution Smog in Punjab French Ambassador Nicolas Galey Nabeel Ahmad Awan

Comments

200 characters

Punjab to get French grant to combat air pollution

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

Read more stories