Sindh CM launches 7-day polio eradication campaign

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a new polio eradication campaign across the province, running from December 16 to December 22, 2024, by immunising children in a classroom at NJV School and encouraged the polio vaccination teams to treat their work as a classroom activity.

The event was attended by Secretary of Health Rehan Baloch, Commissioner of Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Irshad Sodhar, and school administrators.

This vaccination campaign aims to protect 10.6 million children under the age of five from the poliovirus and is the final campaign of 2024. Shah reported that over 80,000 frontline workers are participating, going door-to-door to ensure that no child is overlooked. “I have deployed 15,000 security personnel across Sindh to create a safe environment for this effort,” he stated.

Shah highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that 63 children in Pakistan have contracted polio this year, including 17 from Sindh. “The situation remains critical, with most environmental samples testing positive for the virus, indicating ongoing transmission,” he explained. He pointed out that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the last two countries in the world where the poliovirus is still endemic. “This campaign is essential for halting the virus’s spread and protecting children from its devastating effects,” he said, emphasizing that since this was the last campaign of the year, every child must be vaccinated to prevent the virus’s transmission and avoid long-term disability.

Irshad Sodhar, the Provincial Coordinator of the EOC, added that for those who miss vaccination during the campaign, help and information can be obtained through the Emergency Operations Centre’s Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline at 1166 or WhatsApp Helpline 0346-7776546.

The Department of Health urged media, community leaders, and religious scholars to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination and support this vital campaign to ensure a polio-free future for Sindh, Pakistan, and beyond.

During the event, Secretary of Health Rehan Baloch, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, and others administered polio drops to children.

In response to media questions, the Chief Minister recalled that Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had inaugurated a polio campaign in 1994 by administering drops to her daughter, Assefa Bhutto.

When asked about PTI’s stance over the last eight months, Murad Ali Shah stated that their attitude had not shifted and that they had not learned from their mistakes. He cautioned against prioritizing one individual at the expense of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Regarding the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, he noted that the constitution does not allow for a revision of the award, which is supposed to be announced every five years. “Unfortunately, it has not been announced for the last 15 years,” he explained, noting that while the last NFC award was made in 2010, future awards would increase the provinces’ shares.

He commented on rumor about a potential change in the Sindh Governor, saying, “I don’t know about any such development because the Governor is a federal representative, and the federal government does not consult with the chief ministers.”

The cm mentioned his government’s initiative to develop areas that had been vacated by dacoits. “I have directed the Chief Secretary to open schools and commence road construction in these areas from where dacoits have been eliminated,” he revealed. Shah assured that law and order regarding kidnappings for ransom has significantly improved in Shikarpur, Ghotki, and Kashmore. “We are committed to purging these areas of dacoits,” he affirmed.

Discussing the proposal to divert canals from the River Indus, the Chief Minister stated that his party and the government’s stance against the proposed move is unequivocal. “The federal government has not progressed further on the proposed canal projects,” he said.

