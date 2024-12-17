AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
10th anniversary of Army Public School Peshawar’s tragedy marked

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2024 08:47am

LAHORE: Like other parts of the country, the 10th anniversary of the tragic terror incident at Army Public School Peshawar was marked here on Monday, to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Special prayers and Quran Khawani were held for the martyred students and teachers of Army Public School.

In Lahore, schools and colleges remained closed to commemorate the APS incident and martyred students.

It may be noted that on 16th of December 2014, six terrorists stormed the Army Public School Peshawar and martyred one hundred and forty-seven innocent students and teachers of the school.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public School tragedy, said, “10 years have passed since the Army Public School Peshawar tragedy, but the pain is still alive. The dark morning of December 16, 2014 is etched in the hearts of every Pakistani.”

The CM said, “Terrorists brutally targeted 147 innocent children and their teachers. Young students who wanted to brighten the future of this country with the light of knowledge were victims of the brutality. The tragedy of December 16 was not only an attack on the school but also on humanity, education and the bright future of Pakistan.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The sacrifice of innocent students and teachers taught us that ending terrorism is inevitable at all cost. APS martyrs are the heroes of our nation. The courage and patience of the parents and families of the APS tragedy is commendable. It is our responsibility to turn into reality the dream of a better Pakistan of 147 martyrs of the APS tragedy. We will die only after winning the war against terrorism.”

