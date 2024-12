NEW YORK: Two unidentified persons shot and killed Malik Zafar Iqbal Naich, a newspaper reporter on Thursday, December 12, in Rahim Yar Khan.

“Pakistani authorities must bring the perpetrators of journalist Malik Zafar Iqbal Naich’s killing to justice and implement urgent measures to curb the violence claiming the lives of journalists across the country,” said CPJ Asia Program Coordinator Beh Lih Yi.