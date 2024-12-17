AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-12-17

India must do more to tax its super-rich: France’s Piketty

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

NEW DELHI: India should do more to tax its super-rich given its high levels of inequality, French economist and author Thomas Piketty said on Friday.

The writer of the best-selling book “Capital in the 21st Century” called on India to follow through on a July pledge by finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies to cooperate on effectively taxing the world’s largest fortunes.

“India should be active in taxing the rich,” Piketty said at an event organised by Delhi-based think tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and the Delhi School of Economics.

He said India could raise annual revenue worth 2.73% of its gross domestic product by imposing a 2% wealth tax on people with assets of more than 100 million rupees ($1.18 million), and a 33% inheritance tax on property worth at least the same amount.

The proportion of national income held by the top 1% richest Indians now surpassed that of their counterparts in the United States and Brazil, Piketty said, citing a 2024 report he co-authored, published by the World Inequality Lab.

In 2022-23, he added, the richest 1% of India’s population controlled 22.6% of the national income and held 40.1% of the nation’s total wealth.

India Thomas Piketty Tax on Indian billionaires richest Indians

Comments

200 characters

India must do more to tax its super-rich: France’s Piketty

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

1,064,639 business women are income tax return filers

Read more stories