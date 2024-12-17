AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three killed in Wisconsin school shooting, including shooter, police say

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 12:47am

A juvenile student killed two people at a Wisconsin school before police found the suspect dead at the scene of the latest shooting to devastate a U.S. campus, authorities said on Monday.

At least six other people were wounded, according to police, who said children were among the dead and wounded in the shooting, which took place in the state capital of Madison.

Earlier, police said five people were killed in the shooting, but later said that information was incorrect.

The shooting took place at Abundant Life Christian School, a private institution that teaches some 400 students from kindergarten through 12th grade, the Madison Police Department said.

The police department said in a written statement that at least three people were killed in the incident, including the suspected shooter, who was identified only as a juvenile student at the school. The shooter was found dead inside the school when police arrived.

At least six people were transported from the scene to area hospitals, police said in a written statement.

Georgia high school student, 14, kills 4 and wounds 9 in campus shooting

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the shooting took place just before 11 a.m. local time.

“Today is a sad, sad day, not only for Madison, but for our entire country, where yet another police chief is doing a press conference to speak about violence in our community,” Barnes told reporters.

Barnes added: “Every child, every person in that building, is a victim, and will be a victim forever. These types of trauma don’t just go away.”

Video posted from the scene on social media showed a massive emergency response, including police, ambulance and fire vehicles.

Gun control and school safety have become major political and social issues in the U.S. where the number of school shootings has jumped in recent years.

There have been 322 school shootings this year in the U.S., according to the K-12 School Shooting Database website. That is the second highest total of any year since 1966, according to that database - topped only by last year’s total of 349 such shootings.

The epidemic of shootings has afflicted public and private schools alike in urban, suburban and rural communities.

Some have taken place in Christian schools. In March 2023, a former student at Covenant School, a private academy in Nashville, killed three children and three adults before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.

Earlier this month, two students aged 5 and 6 were shot at Feather River Adventist School near Oroville, California, by a gunman who later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wisconsin school shooting

Comments

200 characters

Three killed in Wisconsin school shooting, including shooter, police say

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill tabled in National Assembly

Fifth successive cut: SBP reduces key policy rate by 200bps, takes it to 13%

How the key interest rate has moved since July 2022

‘Interest rate still too high’: business community reacts to SBP’s cut of 200bps

Germany’s Scholz loses confidence vote, triggering early elections

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 on rate cut anticipation

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to visit Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit: FO

Canada deputy PM quits over rift with Trudeau on Trump tariffs

OGDCL revives heavy oil well in Punjab, enhances production capacity

Read more stories