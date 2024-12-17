Bitcoin tops $106,000

LONDON: Bitcoin hit a record high above $106,000 on Monday after President-elect Donald Trump suggested he plans to create a US bitcoin strategic reserve similar to its strategic oil reserve, stoking the enthusiasm of crypto bulls.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best known cryptocurrency, hit a high of $106,533 and last traded up 2.6% at $103,917 at 1215 GMT. Smaller crypto ether was up 0.4% at $3,918.

“We’re in blue sky territory here,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG. “The next figure the market will be looking for is $110,000. The pullback that a lot of people were waiting for just didn’t happen, because now we’ve got this news.” Investor sentiment also got a lift from the inclusion of MicroStrategy into the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index that will likely lead to more inflows for the software firm turned bitcoin buyer.