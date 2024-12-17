AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
Japan’s Nikkei ends nearly flat

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ticked lower to close nearly flat on Monday, as caution ahead of major central bank meetings this week largely trumped a rise in heavyweight chip-related shares.

The Nikkei erased early gains to close down 0.03% at 39,457.49, while the broader Topix shed 0.3% to 2,738.33.

“There’s certainly a strong sense that investors are taking a wait-and-see approach” ahead of the central bank meetings this week, said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver another 25 basis points interest rate cut on Wednesday, putting the focus on hints regarding its rate path outlook in 2025. Meanwhile, Reuters and other media outlets have reported that the Bank of Japan is leaning toward keeping rates steady at its Dec. 18-19 meeting.

Isuzu Motors, up 1.9%, was among exporter shares to gain on a softer yen, although the impact of the weaker currency was limited as investors adjusted positions.

Toyota slipped 0.2%, Honda Motor fell 0.5%, and Mitsubishi Motors dropped 0.9%.

The yen was last hovering around 153.73 per US dollar , struggling to recover from its worst week since September.

Chip-related shares tracked their US peers higher, after the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index surged 3.4% on Friday amid an otherwise subdued session on Wall Street.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, an Nvidia supplier, gave the biggest overall lift with a 1.9% rise.

Socionext rallied 8.1% to become the top percentage gainer on the benchmark. However, Tokyo Electron slipped into the red in afternoon trade, falling 0.9%.

Among other major shares, artificial intelligence-focused startup investor SoftBank Group advanced 1% and Chugai Pharmaceutical climbed 2.7%.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing stumbled 0.9%, while entertainment conglomerate Sony Group declined 1%.

