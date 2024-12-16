AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran shuts power plants over fuel shortages

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 08:14pm

TEHRAN: Iran has suspended operations at several power plants over fuel shortages that have been intensified by rising demand during a spell of freezing weather.

The country is an energy giant and holds one of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas, but it has been forced to ration electricity in recent weeks and close schools and government buildings.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has been advocating for reduced fuel consumption, apologised to the nation on Monday for the shortages and promised they would be resolved by next year.

The western Lorestan province was the latest to take action, partially closing a gas-powered plant on Monday because of “increased consumption of gas among household consumers”, according to IRNA state news agency.

It followed a move on Sunday by the northern province of Golestan to close plants and ration electricity, according to local media.

Sub-zero temperatures continue to be recorded all over the country, shutting schools and government offices in more than 20 provinces, including in the capital Tehran.

Local media reports said Isfahan and West Azerbaijan provinces were the latest to order schools and government buildings to shut over the cold snap.

People have also been hit with power cuts across the country, including in Tehran.

IRNA said on Monday that restrictive measures had saved two million cubic metres of gas and 100 megawatts of electricity in the 24 hours.

Iran Iran nuclear power plants

Comments

200 characters

Iran shuts power plants over fuel shortages

Fifth successive cut: SBP reduces key policy rate by 200bps, takes it to 13%

Pakistani death toll in Greek boat tragedy rises to 4: FO

How the key interest rate has moved since July 2022

‘Interest rate still too high’: business community reacts to SBP’s cut of 200bps

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 on rate cut anticipation

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to visit Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit: FO

Canada deputy PM quits over rift with Trudeau on Trump tariffs

OGDCL revives heavy oil well in Punjab, enhances production capacity

Oil prices edge down on soft Chinese spending data

Read more stories