Sports

Barca’s Yamal faces 3-4 weeks out with ankle injury

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 07:11pm

MADRID: Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is set to miss between three and four weeks after injuring his right ankle in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Leganes in La Liga.

“Tests carried out this morning revealed a grade 1 injury to a ligament in the ankle,” Barcelona said in a statement on Monday.

The club estimated he would be out for up to four weeks, meaning he will miss Barcelona’s final game of the year against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Barcelona face fourth-tier Barbastro in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey on January 4 before travelling to Jeddah for the four-team Spanish Super Cup.

The 17-year-old Yamal hurt his ankle in a challenge in the first half against Leganes but despite the pain, continued to play until he was replaced in the 75th minute.

Real’s Mbappe fit for Intercontinental Cup final in Doha

Barcelona remain top of La Liga despite winning just one of their last six games, a run which has allowed Atletico to draw level on points having played one fewer match.

Real Madrid are a point adrift of the leading duo and also have a game in hand on Barcelona.

