Palestinians mourn after Israeli strike kills at least 20, including children, on Gaza’s Khan Younis

Reuters Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 06:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CAIRO/GAZA: Relatives of Palestinians killed by Israel in Khan Younis gathered around their white-shrouded bodies on Monday before carrying them to their graves.

Palestinian health officials said on Sunday at least 20 people, including children, were killed in the strike at the school sheltering displaced families in the city in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military claimed on Monday it had struck Hamas operating from a compound that previously served as a UN-run school. It said the compound served also as a training camp to prepare and plan attacks against Israeli forces.

Women wept as the bodies of the family members were carried away on medical stretchers by men who laid them on the ground to perform funeral prayers.

Netanyahu mulling ending Gaza genocide?

“People were safe, staying in their homes (shelters) after they prayed the dinner prayer. They were sitting, sleeping, and staying put in their places,” said Manal Tafesh, whose brother and his children were among those killed.

“Our children are gone, our children are gone. Our youth are gone. Our children are gone, and our lineage ended. When will this darkness end?” she told Reuters outside the morgue.

The military accuses Hamas of using civilian populations such as hospitals, schools, and mosques for military purposes. Hamas denies the allegations as an Israeli pretext to “justify indiscriminate killing of civilians”.

Israeli bombardment continued on Monday. Palestinian health officials said strikes across the enclave had killed at least 10 people.

At least 22 killed in Israeli Gaza strikes

Medics said four people were killed in an airstrike in Beit Lahiya town in the northern edge of the Gaza Strip, where the army has operated since October, while three were killed in Israeli tank shelling that hit near the cemetery of Nuseirat camp in central areas and three others in Rafah in the south.

Israel then launched an air and land offensive that has killed almost 45,000 people, mostly civilians, according to authorities in the Gaza Strip. The campaign has displaced nearly the entire population and left much of the enclave in ruins.

A bid by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach a truce, which would also include a hostage deal, has gained momentum in recent weeks, yet there has been no news of a breakthrough.

Israel, Palestinians explore Gaza truce with US envoy on Mideast shuttle mission

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had spoken with US President-elect Donald Trump, who returns to the White House on Jan. 20, about efforts to secure a hostage release.

“We discussed the need to complete Israel’s victory and we spoke at length about the efforts we are making to free our hostages,” Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday.

