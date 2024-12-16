AGL 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.16%)
BOP 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
DCL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.56%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.82%)
DGKC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.65%)
FCCL 38.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.11%)
FFBL 95.49 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.23%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 128.40 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.99%)
HUMNL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.89 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.28%)
NBP 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.95%)
OGDC 235.40 Increased By ▲ 12.45 (5.58%)
PAEL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.81%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.79%)
PPL 214.50 Increased By ▲ 13.05 (6.48%)
PRL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.84%)
PTC 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
SEARL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
TOMCL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (5.03%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.96%)
TRG 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.72%)
UNITY 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.15%)
BR100 12,352 Increased By 202 (1.66%)
BR30 39,190 Increased By 1097 (2.88%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Riding subway cars of 1930s New York, and dressing the part

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 02:55pm
Though the R1-9 train cars were widespread for decades since being introduced in the 1930s, they were fully withdrawn from service by 1977. Photo: AFP
Though the R1-9 train cars were widespread for decades since being introduced in the 1930s, they were fully withdrawn from service by 1977. Photo: AFP

NEW YORK: Nearly a century after the New York subway introduced its iconic “R1-9” fleet, the agency is putting some of the railcars back into service – and city residents are jumping on board.

The Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA), which operates the Big Apple’s sprawling – and sometimes detested – subway system, is reintroducing R1-9s onto the tracks for a limited time, complete with early 20th century accoutrements.

In one car, for instance, a 1960s-style advertisement pays tribute to “the late president” next to a black-and-white photo of John F. Kennedy.

The blast from the past – made possible through a collaboration between the MTA and the Transit Museum – is being celebrated by New Yorkers, with some dressing up to match the part.

On a cold December Sunday morning, travelers in period-appropriate costume stand alongside passengers in contemporary fashion, forming a delightfully anachronistic mix.

Latoya Fulton, a 40-year-old Bronx native who brought her daughter along to share the experience, savors the nostalgia.

“I remember riding the train with my mom, going to Yankee Stadium,” she told AFP. “I remember just being, just happy looking out the window when we went outside for the outside stop.”

Paddle ceiling fans swirl overhead and incandescent light bulbs lend a theatrical vibe.

With no public address system on the vintage trains, a volunteer crewmember is left to call out the approaching stops.

‘Test of time’

Rider Fox Hutson dons a military cap and camouflage jumpsuit for the journey, dressing as if he were a US soldier returning from war.

“The past is going away, but this is the only way to preserve it and see some nice people,” the 53-year-old photographer said. “It’s a test of time, and these things still work.”

Though the R1-9 train cars were widespread for decades since being introduced in the 1930s, they were fully withdrawn from service by 1977.

The cars represent a touchstone in US history, inspiring artists like jazz legend Duke Ellington with his song ‘Take the A Train.’

“This was the first mass transit that grew the city,” said Todd Glickman, a volunteer with the Transit Museum.

“It used to be in the early part of the 1900s, people would have to live very close to where they worked and where they went to school,” he went on to explain.

“And because of the advent of the subway system in 1904, people could travel in a short amount of time and that’s what created the growth of the city.”

New York

Comments

200 characters

Riding subway cars of 1930s New York, and dressing the part

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Govt set to launch National Digital Commission to drive digitization: Shaza Fatima

Oil drops from highest in weeks, focus on Fed rate cuts

$300m NHSP: Implementation progress moderately satisfactory: World Bank

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

Kremlin says no final decisions yet on fate of Russian military bases in Syria

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Read more stories