AGL 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.16%)
BOP 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
DCL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.56%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.82%)
DGKC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.65%)
FCCL 38.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.11%)
FFBL 95.49 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.23%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 128.40 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.99%)
HUMNL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.89 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.28%)
NBP 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.95%)
OGDC 235.40 Increased By ▲ 12.45 (5.58%)
PAEL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.81%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.79%)
PPL 214.50 Increased By ▲ 13.05 (6.48%)
PRL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.84%)
PTC 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
SEARL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
TOMCL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (5.03%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.96%)
TRG 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.72%)
UNITY 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.15%)
BR100 12,352 Increased By 202 (1.66%)
BR30 39,190 Increased By 1097 (2.88%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jasprit Bumrah urges patience with India team ‘in transition’

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 02:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRISBANE: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah urged India fans to show patience with his team after a disappointing showing on Monday in the third Australia Test in Brisbane.

At stumps on a rain-affected day three India were 51-4 at the Gabba, still needing another 194 runs to avoid the follow-on.

India won the first Test in Perth comfortably but were crushed by 10 wickets in the second in Adelaide with the pink ball.

Bumrah, easily the visitors’ star man so far in the series, said it was difficult for the players to come out to Australia and play in such different conditions from what they are used to.

Three of the seamers used by India so far – Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep and Harshit Rana – had not played a Test in Australia before the tour.

“We as a team are going through a transition as new players are coming in and it’s not the easiest place to play cricket over here,” Bumrah, the 31-year-old vice-captain, said.

“It’s my job to help the others. I have played a bit more than them so I am trying to help them.

“We are a new team, new players have come into the side and we have to be considerate that they will learn from experience.” Bumrah pointed out that the last time India toured Australia, when they won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the team had more miles on the clock.

“But this is the journey that every team will go through,” he said.

“All these experiences will help them and they will see a lot of improvement going forward.

“This is something all players go through. Nobody’s born with all the experience, nobody’s born with all the skills.

“You keep learning, you keep finding new ways and I’m sure you will get better.”

Border Gavaskar trophy Jasprit Bumrah AUSTRALIA VS INDIA TEST

Comments

200 characters

Jasprit Bumrah urges patience with India team ‘in transition’

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Govt set to launch National Digital Commission to drive digitization: Shaza Fatima

Oil drops from highest in weeks, focus on Fed rate cuts

$300m NHSP: Implementation progress moderately satisfactory: World Bank

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

SHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

Read more stories