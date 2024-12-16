AGL 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
World

Norway donates $240mn to Ukraine’s navy

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 02:40pm

OSLO: Norway will provide 2.7 billion kroner ($240 million) to strengthen the Ukrainian navy to help it deter Russian forces in the Black Sea, the Norwegian government said Monday.

“Ukraine needs more support to deter Russian naval forces in the Black Sea in the time ahead. It is essential to protect the Ukrainian population and Ukrainian infrastructure from attacks by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement.

“It is also important to protect exports by sea of grain and other products, which generate crucial revenues for Ukraine,” Store added.

According to the government, 100 million kroner had previously been earmarked for maritime training and other measures in 2025 and it had now approved a new package worth 2.6 billion kroner.

The support will include donations from the Norwegian Armed Forces as well as military equipment procured from the industry for donation, according to the government.

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia strike toll rises to 8, rescue operation underway

“Mines pose a significant threat to maritime security and safe passage in the Black Sea, and mine clearance operations are very difficult,” Minister of Defence Bjorn Arild Gram, said.

“The systems we are providing will enhance the ability of Ukrainian forces to detect and defuse mines along their coastline,” Gram added.

Norway and the UK are leading the Maritime Capability Coalition for Ukraine – launched in December 2023 – and the new support package was announced as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Norway on Monday.

