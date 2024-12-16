AGL 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
World

Carbon monoxide suspected in 12 deaths at Georgia ski resort: police

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 02:18pm
Photo: Reuters

TBILISI: Twelve people have been found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a ski resort in Georgia, police said on Monday.

The bodies of 11 foreigners and one Georgian national were discovered on Saturday in a sleeping area above a restaurant at a ski resort in Gudauri, in the north of the Caucasus country, police said.

“Preliminary tests do not indicate any trace of violence on the bodies,” which were discovered on the second floor of a building housing an Indian food restaurant at the ski resort.

“An oil-powered generator was turned on after the building lost electricity” on Friday, police said.

Race against time for Mayotte rescuers after cyclone

The authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Georgia is a former Soviet republic, with its western part lying on the coast of the Black Sea and its north nestled in the Caucasus mountains.

