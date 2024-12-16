England captain Stokes limps off in fresh injury scare

HAMILTON: England captain Ben Stokes is in doubt to play any further part in the third Test against New Zealand after suffering another hamstring injury while bowling on Monday.

The inspirational 33-year-old, who suffered a torn hamstring on the same left leg in August, limped off Hamilton’s Seddon Park in obvious pain midway through day three.

Stokes pulled up with a grimace after delivering the second ball of his third over of the day and headed immediately for the dressing room.

England released a statement saying Stokes was “currently receiving treatment for a left hamstring issue”.

“He will not return to the field in this innings and will undergo further assessment to determine his availability to bat in England’s second innings.”

Stokes missed the entire three-Test home series against Sri Lanka in August-September and was only deemed fit enough to join the October series in Pakistan for the second Test after tearing his hamstring.

Despite the Hamilton match being a dead-rubber, with England already 2-0 up in the three-match series, Stokes has taken on a heavy seam bowling workload.

His 23 overs in New Zealand’s first innings was the most he has bowled in a single day in his 110-Test career.

His 66.3 overs in the series is the most he has sent down in a series as captain.