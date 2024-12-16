AGL 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
Sri Lanka president in India in first overseas trip

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 12:34pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was in India Monday for his first overseas visit as head of state, vowing to bolster ties between the neighbours.

Leaders of the island nation typically make their first visit to regional powerhouse India, which competes with China for influence in the Indian Ocean.

Leftist Dissanayake, who came to power in September on a pledge to fight corruption, is expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi later Monday.

Dissanayake said he had held “productive discussions” with India’s finance foreign ministers, as well as national security adviser Ajit Doval.

Sri Lanka probes Adani projects after US charges

“Our conversations focused on strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka economic cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities, fostering regional security, and advancing key sectors such as tourism and energy,” Dissanayake said in a statement.

“These engagements reaffirm the commitment to deepening the partnership between our two nations.”

New Delhi has been concerned about Beijing’s growing hold in Sri Lanka.

India has stepped up infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka in recent years, but China is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral lender. Dissanayake is expected to travel to Beijing for talks with Chinese leaders in early 2025.

Sri Lanka suffered its worst financial crisis in 2022 when it ran out of foreign exchange to pay for essential imports such as food, fuel and medicines, and defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt.

