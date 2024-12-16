AGL 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
AIRLINK 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.13%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
DCL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.35%)
DGKC 107.94 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.84%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
FFBL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (5.98%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
KOSM 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
MLCF 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.66%)
NBP 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
OGDC 231.00 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (3.61%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (6.34%)
PIBTL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.52%)
PPL 205.89 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.2%)
PRL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (5.59%)
PTC 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
SEARL 115.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.18%)
TELE 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.08%)
TOMCL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.89%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (9.46%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.74%)
TRG 62.19 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.35%)
UNITY 35.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (9.5%)
BR100 12,310 Increased By 160 (1.32%)
BR30 38,532 Increased By 439.7 (1.15%)
KSE100 116,098 Increased By 1796.6 (1.57%)
KSE30 36,564 Increased By 758.5 (2.12%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh to hold elections in late 2025 or early 2026

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 11:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus, who heads the caretaker government installed after an August revolution, said Monday that general elections would be held late next year or in early 2026.

Pressure has been growing on Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus – appointed the country’s “chief adviser” after the student-led uprising that toppled ex-premier Sheikh Hasina – to set a date.

The 84-year-old microfinance pioneer is leading a temporary administration to tackle what he has called the “extremely tough” challenge of restoring democratic institutions in the South Asian nation of about 170 million people.

“Election dates could be fixed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026,” he said in a broadcast on state television.

Hasina, 77, fled by helicopter to neighbouring India on August 5 as thousands of protesters stormed the prime minister’s palace in Dhaka.

Hundreds of people were killed in the weeks prior to Hasina’s ouster, most by police gunfire.

Scores more died in the hours after her toppling, largely in reprisal killings against prominent supporters of her Awami League party.

Her government was also accused of politicising courts and the civil service, as well as staging lopsided elections, to dismantle democratic checks on its power.

Hasina’s rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

‘Voting rights’

Yunus has launched commissions to oversee a raft of reforms he says are needed, and setting an election date depends on what political parties agree.

“Throughout, I have emphasised that reforms should take place first before the arrangements for an election,” he said.

“If the political parties agree to hold the election on an earlier date with minimum reforms, such as having a flawless voter list, the election could be held… by the end of 2025,” he added.

But including the full list of electoral reforms would delay polls by a few months, he said.

Bangladesh inquiry recommends feared police unit shut

Key among the reforms needed is an updated voter list, a “complex” challenge after years of turbulent democratic processes, requiring both the stripping of false names from lists, alongside registering first time voters in a rapidly growing youth population, he said.

Yunus said he dreamed of “ensuring 100 percent voter turnout” in polls.

“If this can be achieved, no government will ever dare to strip citizens of their voting rights again,” he said.

Bangladesh last held general elections in January when Hasina celebrated victory – in a poll denounced as neither free nor fair and boycotted by rivals after a crackdown during which thousands of opposition party members were arrested.

Former opposition groups, such as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), are now rebuilding after years of repression under Hasina.

Yunus has said his administration is also focused on ensuring those guilty of abuses during the past government face justice, including issuing a warrant for Hasina’s arrest.

Bangladesh Dhaka Muhammad Yunus Bangladesh Nationalist Party Sheikh Hasina

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh to hold elections in late 2025 or early 2026

KSE-100 crosses 116,000 with 2,000-point gain as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Oil eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts

SHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

Read more stories