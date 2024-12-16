Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain dies at 73

Zakir Hussain, considered one of the greatest players of the tabla or Indian drums and known for his “dancing fingers”, has died.

Hussain, 73, died in a San Francisco hospital from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a chronic lung disease, his family said in a statement.

The eldest son of legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain was a child prodigy, beginning his professional career at the age of 12 accompanying Indian classical musicians.

By 18, he was touring internationally, winning acclaim for his accompaniment, dazzling solo performances and pioneering collaborative work with world musicians that elevated the status of the tabla in India and abroad.

Collaborators included George Harrison, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and jazz musician Herbie Hancock.

He was nominated for seven Grammy awards, winning four including three this year, according to the Grammy website.

He was also the recipient of India’s highest honour for artists, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.