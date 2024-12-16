AGL 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
AIRLINK 189.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
DCL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.52%)
DGKC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.42%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
FFBL 99.85 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (6.89%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
HUBC 122.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
KOSM 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
MLCF 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.45%)
NBP 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
OGDC 231.20 Increased By ▲ 8.25 (3.7%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (6.04%)
PIBTL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.41%)
PPL 205.70 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (2.11%)
PRL 35.81 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (5.95%)
PTC 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
SEARL 115.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.18%)
TELE 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.08%)
TOMCL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (5.16%)
TPLP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (9.37%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.9%)
TRG 62.18 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.34%)
UNITY 35.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (9.5%)
BR100 12,310 Increased By 160 (1.32%)
BR30 38,532 Increased By 439.7 (1.15%)
KSE100 116,298 Increased By 1996.4 (1.75%)
KSE30 36,636 Increased By 830.2 (2.32%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain dies at 73

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 11:00am

Zakir Hussain, considered one of the greatest players of the tabla or Indian drums and known for his “dancing fingers”, has died.

Hussain, 73, died in a San Francisco hospital from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a chronic lung disease, his family said in a statement.

The eldest son of legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain was a child prodigy, beginning his professional career at the age of 12 accompanying Indian classical musicians.

By 18, he was touring internationally, winning acclaim for his accompaniment, dazzling solo performances and pioneering collaborative work with world musicians that elevated the status of the tabla in India and abroad.

Collaborators included George Harrison, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and jazz musician Herbie Hancock.

He was nominated for seven Grammy awards, winning four including three this year, according to the Grammy website.

He was also the recipient of India’s highest honour for artists, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Zahir Hussain

Comments

200 characters

Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain dies at 73

KSE-100 crosses 116,000 with 2,000-point gain as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

Govt set to launch National Digital Commission to drive digitization: Shaza Fatima

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Oil eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts

SHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Read more stories