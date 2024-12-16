AGL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
Kyrgyzstan’s president dismisses prime minister, RIA reports

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 10:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has dismissed the prime minister, Akylbek Japarov, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source in the presidential administration.

There was no further detail on why Japarov, who has headed the government since 2021, might have been dismissed and who would replace him.

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan reach deal on last contested Central Asian border

Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous country in Central Asia and a former Soviet Republic, has gone through significant political and social instability since its independence in 1991.

It’s economy depends heavily on remittances from millions of migrant labourers working in Russia, which make up a fifth of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to United Nations data.

