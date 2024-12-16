Interview with Usman Asif, Chief Executive Officer, Devsinc

‘I aspire to position Pakistan as a global leader in technology'

Usman Asif is the founder and CEO of one of the largest IT companies in Pakistan, Devsinc. He is a Stanford, LUMS, and FAST alumnus with a vast following across business, IT, and entrepreneurship. He has also received CEO Excellence and Pakistan’s Best Tech Company awards. Usman has the ambition to drive Devsinc to be one of the largest IT companies in the region.

Following are the edited excerpts of a recent conversation BR Research had with him:

BR Research: Can you tell us a bit about your professional journey to becoming the CEO of Devsinc?

Usman Asif: My journey began as a full-stack developer, working independently and in teams at startups and large organizations. After realizing that office jobs weren’t for me, I launched a service-based business that provided innovative tech solutions. Over the years, I’ve founded startups, launched products, and achieved successful exits, shaping my path as a serial entrepreneur.

As CEO of Devsinc, I’ve focused on building a culture of continuous innovation and agility in a fast-evolving tech landscape. For over 14 years, Devsinc has empowered startups and enterprises with world-class technology, supported by 2,000+ engineers working in clients’ time zones. My vision is to foster innovation and provide seed funding to young entrepreneurs, creating lasting impact through technology and collaboration.

BRR: Pakistan’s IT industry has seen significant growth in recent years. What do you think are the key factors driving this growth, and how do you know the IT sector is evolving in the next 5–10 years?

UA: Pakistan’s IT industry contributed $2.59 billion in FY23 and over $3.2 billion in FY24, which is modest compared to the $1.2 trillion global IT exports market. Despite producing 25,000–30,000 IT graduates annually, brain drain and freelancing limit workforce growth to 4–6%, with over 210,000 professionals leaving in 2023. Achieving the $10–18 billion IT export target requires national training programs to upskill graduates, diversify beyond the U.S. market, and adopt advanced technologies. To stay competitive, Pakistan must focus on high-value services and innovation. Collaboration among industry, government, and academia is key to unlocking the sector’s potential and establishing Pakistan as a global IT leader.

BRR: Devsinc works in a highly competitive industry. How do you ensure that the company remains at the forefront of innovation and technological trends?

UA: At Devsinc, we maintain a competitive edge by emphasizing ongoing innovation. We prioritize emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and cloud solutions, ensuring that we provide scalable and future-proof services. Our global participation in events like GITEX Global helps us stay connected with the latest trends and form valuable strategic partnerships. Additionally, we foster a culture of collaboration and learning within our team, empowering them to push boundaries and deliver cutting-edge solutions that anticipate our clients’ evolving needs.

BRR: What do you see as the future of Devsinc over the next 5-10 years? What are the company’s long-term goals?

UA: Over the next 5-10 years, my vision for Devsinc is to lead global digital transformation through AI and scalable cloud solutions, driving business growth and innovation. I aim to establish Pakistan as a software development hub with a skilled workforce of 80,000 engineers, contributing to the global tech landscape. We plan to expand globally through strategic partnerships and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies. By fostering a culture of innovation, Devsinc will continue delivering world-class solutions, creating long-term value for businesses, and empowering Pakistan’s tech talent on the global stage.

BRR: What current technology trends do you think will shape the future of IT and IT-enabled services in the next few years?

UA: I see several key technology trends shaping the future of IT and IT-enabled services. AI-driven automation is a transformative technology that streamlines operations, enhances decision-making, and is revolutionizing industries such as cybersecurity. The adoption of cloud-native architectures will continue to grow, offering businesses scalability, cost optimization, and flexibility to stay competitive. Blockchain technology is another area that will disrupt industries by enhancing security, transparency, and data integrity, revolutionizing sectors like finance, supply chain, and healthcare.

We’ll also see data-driven decision-making take center stage, with advanced analytics and predictive insights. And of course, cybersecurity will remain a top priority as digital threats rise, driving demand for advanced, robust security solutions. These trends present immense opportunities, and I believe businesses that invest in them now will lead the way in the future.

BRR: How do you ensure that the company’s growth mantra and culture are maintained as the team grows and diversifies?

UA: At Devsinc, maintaining our core values and culture as we grow is a top priority. We invest in employee growth through structured training, leadership development, and mentorship programs. To support our team, we’ve introduced benefits like an employee share scheme and life insurance, providing heirs up to 36 salaries in case of life-taking accidents. By fostering a supportive, transparent, and growth-focused environment, we ensure every team member feels valued and aligned with our vision. Our mission is to build a culture of continuous innovation rooted in trust and respect, keeping our core values at the heart of everything we do.

BRR: What’s your hope for your CEO and personal legacy?

UA: I would want my legacy to be defined by combined ownership, where every team member feels empowered and valued; collective growth, ensuring progress benefits everyone within and beyond the organization; and aggressive expansions, driving bold strategies to establish the company as a global tech leader. I aspire to position Pakistan as a global leader in technology by fostering an ecosystem rooted in innovation, entrepreneurship, and skill development. By embracing advancements like AI, machine learning, and blockchain and investing in the next generation of tech talent, I aim to create a legacy of progress, opportunity, and hope. My ultimate goal is to inspire others to believe in Pakistan’s potential to lead on the global stage.

