Uplift projects worth Rs423bn approved

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Sunday approved 15 development projects worth Rs422.704 billion, of which 6 projects worth Rs17.95 billion were directly approved by CDWP, while 9 projects worth Rs404.754 billion were recommended to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The meeting which was chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, who is also deputy chairman Planning Commission, discussed projects pertaining to health, agriculture, environment, manpower, governance, water resources, transport & communication and science & technology.

A project titled “Economic Transformation Initiative, Gilgit-Baltistan Planning and Development Department, GoGB (revised)” worth Rs26,763.880 million – intended to be funded by foreign sources, seeks to enhance income levels and alleviate poverty and malnutrition in the rural areas of Gilgit-Baltistan – was referred to ECNEC for further consideration.

The project “Sindh Coastal Resilience Project (SCRP)”, worth Rs45,792.325 million was presented and referred to ECNEC for further consideration. Financed through foreign funding, the project aims to build climate resilience, improve livelihoods, and reduce poverty in Sindh’s coastal districts: Badin, Sujawal, and Thatta.

A project related to Governance sector was presented in the meeting namely “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilisation and Public Resource Management Program (Technical Assistance) (Revised)” worth Rs4713.606 million approved by the CDWP forum. The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding.

The meeting approved the “Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre (PCU part)” project worth Rs3110.4 million, under the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination. This phase-2 project aligns with the 5Es Framework to provide specialized healthcare at national and international levels.

The meeting approved the “Social Sector Accelerator (SSA) for Health, Nutrition, Education, Youth & Gender (HNEYG) - Prime Minister’s Youth Internship Programme (Revised)” worth Rs7499.804 million after detail discussion. Executed by MoPDSI and financed through PSDP, the programme offers 30,000 paid internships to fresh graduates for six months. Interns will receive stipends of Rs25,000 or Rs40,000 per month, based on the revised PC-1. Upon completion, participants will be awarded certificates by their host organizations and the ministry.

The project “Procurement/ Manufacture of 820 High-Capacity Bogie Wagons and 230 Passenger Coaches (Revised),” worth Rs70,967.944 million, was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. Financed through PSDP, the project addresses Pakistan Railways’ outdated rolling stock by procuring wagons and passenger coaches to enhance freight and passenger services. This initiative aims to improve service delivery, boost operational efficiency, reduce the national budget burden, and support economic growth by offering fast, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly transportation.

A project related to T&C sector presented namely” Rehabilitation of Multan-Vehari Road” worth Rs12,886.777 million, was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. It involves rehabilitating 93.5 km of the Multan-Vehari Road to a 24ft-wide single carriageway, with partial dualisation, passing through key towns like Tibba Sultanpur and Makhdoom Rasheed. Financed through the provincial ADP, the project aims to enhance connectivity in Punjab.

A project related to T&C sector presented namely “Construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road” the revised project, worth Rs32,997.054 million, was referred to ECNEC. It includes constructing a 38.3 km main carriageway from Banth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2), with interchanges, bridges, flyovers, subways, fencing, toll plazas, and weigh stations. The design adheres to AASHTO highway standards and is financed through the provincial ADP.

A project related to T&C presented in the meeting namely “Construction of Khawazakhela-Besham Expressway” The revised project, worth Rs. 137,711.391 million, was referred to ECNEC. Financed through PSDP, it includes constructing a 48 km expressway with bridges, tunnels, retaining walls, drainage systems, toll plazas, and roadside facilities to improve regional connectivity and infrastructure.

The “Extension of Klm Start Point to Saggian Road and Main Ravi Bridge (Revised)” project worth Rs12,069.7 million, was referred to ECNEC.

Financed through PSDP, it involves modifying one existing interchange, constructing two new interchanges, and adding culverts, subways, drainage, erosion control, and toll plazas. Additional work includes utility shifting, land acquisition, and road furniture.

A project related to T &C sector presented in the meeting namely “Consultancy Services for Design and Construction Supervision of New Air Traffic Control Tower and Fire Station at Jiap Karachi” worth Rs465.500 and “Hiring of Consultant for RNP-AR for all-weather flight operations at Skardu, Gilgit and Chitral airports” worth Rs832.015 approved by the forum. Both projects are proposed to be financed through CAA own resources.

The “Construction of Mangi Dam and Water Conveyance System (Revised)” project worth Rs18,994.65 million, was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. Financed through a 50:50 split between federal PSDP and provincial ADP, the project involves building a 61m high dam with a reservoir capacity of 36.43 MCM. Water will be conveyed to Quetta City via a 40km pumping main and 20km gravity main, with treatment at a plant before being distributed through an additional 10km pipeline. The dam is located 60km east of Quetta on the Khost River.

A Sindh government project presented in the meeting namely “Sindh Early Learning Enhancement through Classroom Transformation (Revised)” worth Rs46570.56 million referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed from Annual Development Plan, Government of Sindh.

Another project related to IT sector presented in the meeting namely “Strengthening of MoPDSI in IT” worth Rs1334.554 approved by the forum.

